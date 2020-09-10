Couple ‘step’ into deserved retirement following 40 years of business in Limerick town

A POPULAR Newcastle West business couple are to step into a well-earned retirement.

For the last 44 years, Tim Kelly has run his shoe shop from Maiden Street. But following the Covid-19 lockdown, the businessman, whose wife Frances has been at his side since they married in 1980, is to enjoy some time to himself.

Tim is also looking forward to spending some time with his wife Frances, the businessman describing his partner as a “tower of strength”.

To this end, a closing down sale will kick off at 10am on Friday morning, with big bargains on boots, deals on shoes, slippers for a snip of the original price, and sandals at a super sum!

Tim said it was the Covid-19 lockdown which made the pair reassess their priorities.

He said: “To be honest with you, we'd got enough out of it. We want some time back to ourselves now. With the conditions of trading with Covid-19, we have a great relationship with our customers and friends. They would be coming into us especially the older generation for a chat. It would be a meeting place. But that's all changing now with the numbers not being allowed in. It’s time for us to have a bit of our own time now.”

Tim anticipates the sale to last for around three weeks before the shutters will fall in Maiden Street for good.

Everything must go, he said. Shoes originally selling for €180 are down to €80 and other footwear at €100 is now stamped down to between €35 and €50.

“This is the end of the line, and there are plenty of bargains to be had. We are known for having quality brands. These are very good quality, well-known. Anyone looking for a bargain, now is the time to achieve it,” Tim explained.