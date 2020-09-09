Limerick college teams up with TG4 for series two of Cúla4 ar Scoil

FOLLOWING a successful first series, TG4’s Cúla4 ar Scoil has returned to our screens and aims “to support pupils and teachers as they make the transition back to school”.

The series will be broadcast from Monday to Thursday at 10am. TG4 and Mary Immaculate College (MIC), Limerick, will again collaborate and provide support to the producers and presenters.

Dr Conchúr Ó Brolcháin, lecturer in the Department of Language and Literacy Education at MIC, will lend his expertise to the educational programme, drawing on his experience as a primary school teacher and his extensive research on bilingual and multilingual education.

“The second series of Cúla4 ar Scoil aims to support pupils and teachers as they make the transition back to school. It will continue to deliver fun, engaging and accessible content through the medium of Irish,” Dr Conchúr said.

MIC graduate, Orla Ní Fhinneadha, will present the show with assistance from two other MIC graduates, teachers Joe Ó hEachtairn and Mícheál Ó Dubhghaill, as well as Caitríona Ní Chualáin, Síle Ní Chonghaile and Caitríona McAtee.

Orla graduated from MIC as a primary teacher in 2012 and currently teaches sixth class pupils at Scoil Éinne in An Spidéal, Co Galway. When not in the classroom, the Connemara native can be found in front of the camera at TG4 where she is a part-time continuity and weather presenter. “I’ll be joined by a different teacher every fortnight so children will get to enjoy a range of talents and skills throughout the series,” she said.

Content is also available online at cula4.com and on Cúla4's YouTube channel.