Remember the name - Limerick's Lee James signs two record deals at 16

"WHAT did you get up to over the summer?" is generally asked when students return to school and you won’t get many better answers than Lee James’s.

"I have recently signed two record deals! One with the UK’s Open House Records and another with Dublin’s BLINDsided Records which is owned by Superstar DJ John Gibbons," he tells the Leader.

Amazingly, Lee, from Limerick city, is only going into transition year in St Clement’s College. The 16-year-old has loved music for as long as he can remember. Lee first started to get into DJing when he was around 11.

"At family events I would always stand with the DJ and learn the basics from them. That's where the DJing originated! I was always a very musical person anyway as I play multiple instruments: guitar, piano, recorder and the drums. I also study music theory in school. That is when the music production side of things got introduced to me. I would watch the likes of John Gibbons and Mark McCabe play their own songs live on the radio etc."

That made Lee wonder how could he make his own track?

"I watched as many music production tutorials on YouTube and luckily I had a musical background that helped me to create chords, melodies, basslines etc. It was very hard at the beginning but after about a year of study of my music production software, Logic Pro X, I eventually got the hang of it."

While dance music is number one, he listens to many genres.

"I like jazz, hip hop and many more. I think it's important to listen to other genres as well so I can implement elements from those genres into dance music to make it sound more unique. For example, I'd add a saxophone into one of my tracks for a summer track. I've always loved dance music since I was a child, I just always loved the type of energy it brought to live events and the effect it had to transform a boring night into the best night of a person's life."

Lee started DJing at birthday parties, Holy Communion and Confirmations celebrations.

"I was introduced to teenage / underage discos by DJ Paul Fitz who is a well known and respected DJ in Limerick. I was due to perform at Bulgaden Castle on March 13 but unfortunately it was postponed due to Covid-19.

"It was very weird at the start not being able to DJ but now I am adapting to it. I have been getting virtual gigs and live streaming to platforms such as Club Lockdown."

One advantage of lockdown and no school is it has given Lee more time to hone his craft.

"It gave me loads of time to focus on my productions in the studio. Normally I wouldn't have as much time to focus on my music due to school and gigs," said Lee, who looks up to John Gibbons.

"I love his music and it was his tracks that made me want to do music in the first place!"

But how does a 16-year-old go about getting not one but two record deals?!

"Nowadays it's all about having the right contacts. Marketing yourself is crucial. I have taken courses on digital marketing and graphic designs so now everything I post will look professional. Having big names follow you on platforms such as Instagram is a big thing. A&R for labels will see your work and will contact you. It's all down to the contacts you have and the way you market yourself."

Lee describes his music as trendy, pop, summer and tropical house. And the future looks very exciting.

"I have tracks in the works with Amanda Renee who is an amazing singer. I also have tracks on the way with two amazing rappers Tino Rondz and Owen Alfred.

"There is not too much I can say about my new single now as it is still in the works but we are going to be bringing back an 80s one hit wonder into a brand new 2020 style house track. It will be out around October/November."

In 10 years time, Lee will be the ripe old age of 26. Where would he like his career to be then?

"I would love to be DJing all around the world and to take up a job at a commercial radio station such as SPIN and 2FM. I would also like to open up my own nightclub in the future!"

