Four confirmed Covid-19 cases at University Hospital Limerick

THERE ARE four confirmed Covid-19 cases being treated at University Hospital Limerick.

Nationally, there are 40 hospital patients with Covid-19, Beaumont having the highest with nine cases, followed by St James' in Dublin with six cases.

There are 14 suspected cases awaiting test results at UHL, and 95 nationally, according to daily HSE statistics.

There are no confirmed cases in UHL intensive care unit, but there are two suspected cases in the ICU.

UHL, which serves a population of 400,000 across Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary, has experienced major overcrowding this week, with 140 waiting on trolleys between Monday and Wednesday morning.