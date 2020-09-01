Limerick Institute of Technology confirms arrangements for new academic year

Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT) has confirmed its arrangements for students and staff during the upcoming academic year.

In May, LIT, which has campuses in Limerick, Tipperary and Clare, announced a roadmap for reopening its campuses to students, all of whom had been learning remotely since the beginning of the Covid-19 restrictions in March.

President of LIT Professor Vincent Cunnane has, this Tuesday, outlined further details of how LIT will welcome students back onto campus later this month

“We believe it is important that students have a strong connection with the institution. Being on campus regularly not only gives them the best possible experience but also optimises their learning potential. For this reason, all students will be timetabled to spend time on campus every week, as tutorials and practicals take place predominantly on campus, while lectures are delivered remotely,” he said.

LIT students will begin this blended model of learning from September 14 with all students to begin on September 28.

“The safety of our staff and students is of paramount importance so we have adapted our teaching and on-campus experiences to facilitate the delivery of education in a safe environment. We will also be asking students and staff to exercise personal responsibility as we all work together to keep our community as safe as possible,” added Prof Cunnane.

All students will be requested to adhere to the new LIT Covid-19 Charter for Students and the LIT Covid-19 Guidelines and Responsibilities. Together these outline a set of principles adhering to the advice from the CMO, NPHET, the HSE, the Department of Further and Higher Education and the HSA.

“This includes the wearing of face coverings, hand-washing, hand-sanitisation, social distancing, use of the state’s Covid-19 Tracker app and other measures to keep our community safe,” explained Professor Cunnane.

Although students will be on campus at least once a week, the numbers of students on campus at any one time will be greatly reduced and timetabled in pods for any on campus work.

It is expected that LIT timetables will be published by the end of this week and will be available online at lit.ie.

Despite the extraordinary times, LIT timetables for first year students will also be available in advance of receiving CAO offers on September 14.

All up-to-date information on LIT’s plans to reopen its campuses and details for the new academic year will continue to be available here.