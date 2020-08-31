Shannon Airport staff to be balloted on industrial action

STAFF in Shannon Airport are set to be balloted on industrial action, up to and including walkouts.

It comes as the Shannon Group, the base’s parent firm, told workers it was proceeding with a 20% pay cut.

Trade union Siptu says it represents the majority of the staff at Limerick’s local airport.

Most of these have already had their working hours reduced due to the fall-off in passenger traffic due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Ridership was down 96% year-on-year between April and June, and the reintroduction of some Ryanair services in July has failed to make a huge difference, with passenger traffic still down 87% year-on-year.

Shannon Group human resources director Chris O’Donovan said the deepening aviation crisis is the context for the temporary pay reductions.

In a letter to the trade union group, he urged them to engage as soon as possible around potential voluntary redundancies.

Siptu for its part has insisted it will not accept any cut to the hourly rate of pay for its members.

The ballot is expected to take a number of weeks.

Shannon Group has joined with other aviation companies in calling for the immediate implementation of the Taskforce for Aviation Recovery, which included a call for a stimulus package regional airports to encourage the rebuilding of traffic.

The company has been contacted for comment by the Limerick Leader.