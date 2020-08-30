WATCH: Limerick man maps local school just like Google Maps

COVID-19 has stolen so much from us but it has also forced us to to adapt and think more creatively.

All schools are adapting as best they can. Coláiste Iósaef in Kilmallock have come up with a 3D virtual tour for mums and dads and students to get a feel for their new surroundings and where there classrooms are. They can also see how their school has prepared for the new term under Covid-19 guidelines.

It was made by Jack O’Shea, a parent of a first year pupil, from the neighbouring parish of Bulgaden-Martinstown.

Words don’t do justice to this labour of love. Click here to see for yourself.

"I spent a few weeks creating a 360 degree virtual tour of the school so at least he (Jack’s son) and other first years have been able to take a tour all around it as opposed to the fun of being allowed to get lost in previous years! It's such a strange time,” said Jack.

Every millimetre of the school has been plotted by Jack. The multi-million euro new school extension at Coláiste Iósaef was officially opened last year. And Jack’s work shows it off to its best.

"It is an amazing school and Noel (Noel Kelly, principal) is so nice. It's an impressive set-up they have.

"If the Covid situation continues well into next year, it might be a big advantage to schools for open days. These can even be configured like a zoom call where you have multiple people log in with you and you guide them through the whole place and have interaction - the technology is amazing,” said Jack.

Mr Kelly, principal, said Jack did an "amazing job".

"He did super work on it. And the way it is done allows us to update it as rooms are changed, updated etc," explained Mr Kelly.

The link again is here