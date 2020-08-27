Limerick man saves pregnant motorist's life after she was driven off the road

THE Cathaoirleach of Cappamore-Kilmallock, John Egan has praised a mystery man who came to a pregnant woman's aid after she was driven off the road by boy racers.

The Murroe Facebook page shared the story titled: "A thank you to a Good Samartian."

They say an accident occurred at midnight on Tuesday, August 18, just before the first S bend on the Murroe to Annacotty road.

"A young lady from the village was run off the road by two boy racers sending her car plummeting headlong into a ditch. The culprits did not stop. Soon after a male passer-by arrived on the scene, stopped, and saw that she was in great distress and bleeding badly. He immediately called the emergency services - gardai and ambulance."

They said while waiting for their arrival the man put this young, pregnant, bleeding and likely concussed lady into his own car and stayed with her until the ambulance arrived.

"She would really like to thank him and also contact him for more information as she hit her head several times in the crash and has little recollection of the events other than he kept her safe and calm, reassuring her consistently through the horrific ordeal. She remembers that he told her he was from Murroe but that's as much as she knows."

If anyone could help her in finding this man, she would like to sincerely thank him in person as he "literally saved her life".

If this is you, and you wish to acknowledge this request privately, you can send a message to the Murroe Facebook page in strictest confidence and they will put you in contract with a very, very grateful young lady.

As the local public representative, Cllr Egan said he was very grateful for the man's kindness.

"I'd like to wish the young lady well on her recovery. It's a shocking thing to happen. I live beside the road and often hear cars doing donuts on the Tipperary Road at 3am or 4am. I'd like to see extra garda surveillance on these boy racers," said Cllr Egan.