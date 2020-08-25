Number of patients on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick rises to 54

UNIVERSITY Hospital Limerick remains the most overcrowded in the country, with the number of patients on trolleys rising to 54 this Tuesday morning.

According to figures published by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation on Monday, there were 51 patients on trolleys in the emergency department and wards.

This was 31% of the overall number of patients on trolleys nationwide.

This Tuesday’s figures account for 30% of national overcrowding. The second highest rate is Cork University Hospital with 26 patients, more than half of UHL’s figure.

The HSE applied for planning permission for the development of a 96-bed block at UHL, while a 60-bed block is due for completion by the end of 2020.