103-year-old Limerick nun, who beat Covid-19, sadly passes away

IRELAND’S oldest coronavirus survivor has now passed away peacefully from natural causes.

Sr Martha (Mary) Hickey, aged 103, of Ballingarry, went to her God on Tuesday.

In March, Sr Martha, of the Infant Jesus Sisters (Drishane), contracted Covid-19 in a nursing home in Cork. After battling the virus in hospital for three weeks the nun was discharged, astounding doctors in the process.

Sr Martha then moved to Beech Lodge Care Facility in Bruree - only a few miles from her homeplace - where she has been a popular and much-loved resident.

Born in 1917, she joined the order at the tender age of 19 and devoted her life to God and the countless children she taught.

Outside of the classroom and the church, Sr Martha loved hurling and rugby.

Her death notice reads: "Sr Martha passed away very peacefully in her 104th year, in the tender and loving care of the Matron and staff of Beech Lodge Nursing Home, Bruree. Predeceased by her brothers Jim, Maurice, Tadhg, Sean and her sisters Sheila, Bridie and Monica."

Very deeply regretted by the Infant Jesus Sisters (Drishane) and her community at St. Joseph's, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces of the Maloney, Keane and Hickey families.

In compliance with current guidelines, Sr Martha's funeral will be confined to family and close friends. Reposing at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock, this Wednesday evening from 6pm followed by evening prayer at 7pm.

Funeral arriving Thursday for noon Requiem Mass at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Bruree, followed by burial afterwards at the Drishane Cemetery, Millstreet.

May she rest in peace.