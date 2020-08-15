Former Debenhams staff in Limerick vow to continue picket after news emerges of interest by new retailer

STAFF affected by the closure of the Debenhams store in Limerick have vowed to continue their 24/7 picket at the premises following reports that another retailer is seeking to reopen a number of the chain’s stores across the country.

It was reported on Friday that the liquidator of the Debenhams Irish operation KPMG has said another retailer is seeking to reopen a number of the stores, and if successful, it could save hundreds of jobs.

The liquidator has not revealed the name of the retailer or what stores it is interested in reopening.

“There has been no formal proposals put forward regarding this, and whether or not it will indeed benefit the ex-Debenhams workers regarding gaining jobs,” reads a statement issued by the Limerick workers to the Leader this Saturday.

Former staff have been officially picketing Debenham's 11 Irish stores for a number of months calling for what they describe as a fair redundancy package.

“There is no information or decisions made on which stores will indeed reopen and no official name of the business involved. Reports of pickets being stepped down across the country is untrue and the 11 stores in the Republic are fully committed on the purpose of pursuing their redundancy entitlements as previously agreed as we have a 97% vote for industrial action,” the statement continues.

Around 110 jobs were lost locally when Debenhams shuttered its landmark outlet in Limerick city centre. The Limerick city store had initially suspended trading in March in the wake of the outbreak of the coronavirus but the official confirmation that the store would close came in early April in what was described as “a devastating blow to the city”.

“The Limerick store is continuing to picket 24/7. The ex-staff are in good spirits and hoping for some news soon after spending 129 days fighting for justice,” the statement continues.

“The public support has been amazing in Limerick and we couldn’t thank them enough. We are just ordinary people in extraordinary times, but we need to fight for the rights of all retail workers.”

Limerick Sinn Fein Councillor John Costelloe who has been present at a number of the demonstrations in Limerick says the staff are resolute in continuing their fight for what they believe in.

“They are not moving,” he said.