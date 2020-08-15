Thunderstorm warning issued for Limerick

A STATUS yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for Limerick and other Munster counties.

According to Met Eireann there is a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening bringing localised heavy downpours, hail and localised flooding.

The warning is valid from 1pm to 9pm this Saturday.

The warning has also been issued for Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Offaly, Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.