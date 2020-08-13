Woodie’s Click & Collect is the 'best way' to DIY

As more customers have turned to online shopping in recent months and mask-wearing now mandatory in all retail settings, Woodie’s DIY, Home and Garden have upped their game to ensure your online experience is as handy and hassle-free as possible with the launch of their new Contactless Click & Collect service.

Whether you’re looking for a new light fitting or are setting up a home office, Woodie’s have made it even easier to meet all your home improvement needs, allowing you to shop when you want, how you want, where you want - and you don’t even need to leave your car. Simply place your order online at https://www.woodies.ie/click-collect. Once you are notified your order is ready for collection, head to your selected Woodie’s store and park in the dedicated Click & Collect spaces. Dial the number provided and a Woodie’s colleague will bring your order straight to your car.

Woodie’s CEO Declan Ronayne said: “Here at Woodie’s, we always strive to provide a smooth and seamless shopping experience no matter how our customers choose to shop with us. We understand that now more than ever customers need more convenient ways to shop, and that it doesn’t always suit to have a home delivery or to leave the car to go into store. So, we are delighted to launch our brand-new Contactless Click & Collect service, as we go one step further to give ease of access to all things DIY, Home and Garden to the homemakers of Ireland. Simply place an order online, drive to your selected store and let us look after the rest.”