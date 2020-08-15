Limerick councillor's delight at traffic calming measures

LIMERICK councillor Fergus Kilcoyne has expressed his delight at the new ‘road traffic calming lines’ which were put in place at Shanahan’s cross County Limerick this week.

The measures, which Mr Kilcoyne is pictured above inspecting, run from Breska Rovers FC to Ballybrown National School

"An ideal addition" admitted Cllr Kilcoyne ahead of the school's reopening in the coming weeks.

Also completed this week was hedge cutting in a five mile radius of Clarina village, aiding road users and walkers alike.

