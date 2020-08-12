Culture night seeks event organisers in Limerick

Culture Night 2020 will take place on Friday, September 18 and the Tourism, Culture and Arts Office of Limerick City and County Council is inviting event organisers to take part in this year’s celebration by registering events through a public call.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, it is necessary this year that some changes are made to the 2020 programme.

Event organisers are encouraged to programme digital events along with some small pre-booked live events.

In planning digital or online events, groups are asked to consider this an opportunity to reach much larger audiences than would be able to attend a live event.

Clubs, organisations and groups in Limerick wishing to organise a Culture Night event this year, will be supported with advice, promotion and merchandising by Limerick Tourism, Culture and Arts Office.

If you have any queries or would like to know more about getting involved in Culture Night 2020 you can email artsoffice@limerick.ie or call 061 556370.

