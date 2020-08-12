Information sought following burglary at commercial garage in Limerick

GARDAI are appealing for information following a burglary at a commercial premises on the northside of the city earlier this week.

At approximately 3.25am on Monday, gardai from Mayorstone responded to an a reported break in at Advance Pit Stop on the Ennis Road.

A sum of cash and a number of electronic devices were taken and gardai are investigating the burglary.

The premises has been technically examined and CCTV is being gathered.

“If you were in or around the area at that time and saw anything suspicious or if you have any dash cam footage in your car, please contact Mayorstone Park garda station on 061-456980 if you have any information,” said Garda Nathan Crehan.

