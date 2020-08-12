Week long Jazz festival set for Limerick in September

Limerick will play host to a redesigned and innovative Jazz Festival, in September 2020 as organisers have adapted the festival to comply with Covid-19 restrictions.

The ninth hosting of the annual festival will run for a week, from Monday September 21 to Sunday 27.

The festival has been redesigned in a very innovative way to respond to the restrictions imposed by the need to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

This year’s highlights include, the final of ‘Young Irish Jazz Musician 2020’ to be held in the University Concert Hall, on the evening of Saturday September 26.

While throughout the week, online, the Irish jazz community will host premieres of performances by leading musicians from across the island and abroad.

Performers will include: Lynley Hamilton (Belfast), Chris Guilfoyle’s Oxygen Thief (Dublin), Paul Dunlea (Cork), Matthew Berrill (Galway) , Eddie Lee (Sligo) , David O’Rourke (USA) and John Donegan (UK).

The final day, Sunday September 27, will play host to a great afternoon of live music featuring the Joe O’Callaghan Trio, Michael Buckley’s House of Horns, Christine Tobin and Phil Robson and a first Limerick Jazz Festival appearance for Mary Coughlan, all of which will be held at Dolans.

John Daly from the Limerick Jazz Festival said

“We are delighted to announce this year’s festival. We have worked hard to develop a line-up that works in the unusual times we live in and hope that shows in the innovations we have made.

“Young Irish Jazz Musician 2020 is a natural development of our long-term commitment to jazz education and are working on plans to develop this even more in the future.”

For more see www.limerickjazzfestival.com