Verdict of accidental death after cyclist dies in Limerick collision

A VERDICT of accidental death has been returned at the inquest into the death of a man travelling on a motorised bike in County Limerick.

Eamonn McAteer of Ballycullane, Kilmallock was travelling from Kilmallock in the direction of Bruff at around 8pm on November 25, 2018 when the collision occurred at Ballycullane Cross.

At Limerick Coroner’s Court Inspector Sandra Heelan of Henry Street garda station read from a disposition of a woman whose father was also involved in the accident.

She said that on the date in question she was at home when she received a call that her father had been in an accident. She was told that he was not injured but was very upset. The daughter asked if anyone else was involved and she was told a man travelling on a bicycle was on the road. The emergency services had been contacted. The woman said that her sister was on her way to visit her and she told her to follow her as she had to get to the scene as quickly as possible.

The woman said that when she got to the scene her father was in shock and was leaning against the wall for support. The woman, who is a nurse by profession, went to assist the man on the ground. She assessed him and said he was not breathing. A number of chest compressions were carried out until a doctor arrived with a defibrillator and they both worked together on the man until the paramedics arrived.

In his deposition which was read out at the inquest, Sergeant Michael Brennan of Bruff garda station said that on the date in question he attended a road traffic collision outside Kilmallock at approximately 8pm. He said he observed a Toyota car in a stationary position facing towards Bruff on the correct side of the road. A short distance away people were attending to a man lying on the road. There was a badly damaged bicycle a short distance away. He said in the immediate area where the collision occurred there was no lighting. “It was apparent to me that the injured cyclist was in a critical condition or not responding,” he said.

Sgt Brennan said there was damage to the front of the car including the windscreen and a broken headlight. He said the driver of the vehicle was being attended to by some local people. An intoxilyzer test was carried out on the man who was the driver of the car and the result proved negative. The court heard that the stretch of road is governed by an 80km speed limit and the road surface was dry.

Mr McAteer was taken to hospital and Sgt Brennan was later made aware that he died as a result of his injuries.

The court heard that a technical examination of the car showed no sign of any faults in the vehicle that would have contributed to the collision. The bicycle which was electrically assisted also showed no signs of any faults which could have contributed to the collision. Damage caused to the bike included damage to the front wheel and the spokes were either broken or separated from the hub. A red rear reflector and rear light were fitted and were in order.

The court heard that the bike was travelling in the same direction as the vehicle. Weather conditions on the evening in question were dry, it was dark at the time of the collision and the road surface was in good condition. Calculations indicated that the car was travelling at a possible speed of between 47km and 56kmph. A technical report indicated that the car did not impact the bicycle to the rear of the pedals, and the site of impact was between the front left corner of the vehicle and the right pedal of the bicycle. A technical expert who carried out the report said he was “satisfied that the collision occurred at an angle.

A post mortem carried out on Mr McAteer found that the cause of death was due to severe injuries secondary to a road traffic accident.

The court heard that the deceased had anti-anxiety drugs in his system at a non toxic level “but the above medicines can affect reactions and ability to drive”.

Mr McAteer wasn’t wearing a helmet.

The coroner John McNamara said that on balance the correct verdict was one of accidental death. He said “there wasn’t anything really that the driver of the car could do in the circumstances”.

