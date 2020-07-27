Limerick organisations allocated nearly €400k under Covid scheme

ALMOST €400,000 in government funding has been allocated to organisations in Limerick under the Covid-19 Stability Fund.

This funding from the Dormant Accounts Fund is designed to support community and voluntary organisations, charities and social enterprises that are experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister for Social Protection, Rural and Community Development and the Islands, Heather Humphreys and Minister for Children, Disability, Equality and Integration, Roderic O’Gorman have, this Monday, announced funding of €4.1 million to 101 organisations across the country.

Six organisations in Limerick are to benefit.

*St Munchin's Community Centre – €194,676.27

*Doras Luimni – €48,837.73

*Clare's Wish Foundation – €11,549.99

*Southill Hub Youth Services – €47,378.26

*Our Lady of Lourdes Community Services Group – €79,143.190

*Limerick Community Crisis Response Team – €8,155

Fine Gael TD, Kieran O’Donnell has welcomed the allocation of funding to the Limerick-based organisation.

“I very much welcome this morning’s announcement by government of €389,740 in total for six Limerick organisations who provide such a great service to the public and for their communities. One of the Limerick organisations funded, St Munchin’s Community Centre, Kileely got the 2nd highest allocation in the country. In particular, I wish to compliment them on the services they have continued to provide during Covid-19 to the public,” he said,

Making the announcement, Minister Heather Humphries said: “The purpose of the stability fund is to provide immediate, short term cash flow to those organisations that are unable to carry out their usual fundraising or trading activity as a result of the restrictions imposed by the Covid pandemic. I would like to express my deep gratitude and admiration for these organisations for the work that they do and I hope the funding provided today will assist them to continue to provide their valuable services to communities all over Ireland.”

Minister O’Gorman added: “I very much welcome today’s announcement of a further tranche of supports to organisations in the community and voluntary, charity and social enterprise sectors. Organisations in this sector have played a central role in the wider community response to the Covid 19 pandemic, in many cases supporting isolated and often vulnerable people. They are deserving of our deep appreciation for the valuable work that was carried out in very difficult circumstances. I hope that the supports announced today will assist these organisations as they continue with their good works”.

For more Limerick news, click here.