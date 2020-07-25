Disregard for Limerick respite centre labelled ‘an absolute scandal’

LABOUR Leader Alan Kelly has labelled the situation which has seen a €2.9m Limerick respite centre essentially lying idle for almost two years, “an absolute scandal”.

The party spokesperson on health and disability services raised the issue of St Gabriel’s Respite House in Mungret with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly during a Dáil debate.

“It is a state-of-the art facility and the best one in Ireland for children with very severe disabilities. It cost €2.9 million to build and is supposed to provide a service for 100 families but it has been sitting idle for two years,” he said.

“It is an absolute scandal. I have never in my career seen a better, more purpose-built building. I am absolutely committed to raising this issue with the minister. From a funding point of view, the money required is not huge and there are some economies to be made from funding it.

“A little over €1 million will fund it for 100 families every year. I implore the minister to look at this issue because the St Gabriel's facility is the example of what we should be providing for all such families throughout Ireland.”

Deputy Kelly raised this issue on foot of a visit to the centre with local Limerick councillors, Elena Secas, Joe Leddin and Conor Sheehan.

Cllr Sheehan said: “It will cost €1.4 million a year to staff the service, a relatively paltry sum of money on the grand scale of things and I would urge the minister to fund this service as a matter of urgency.”

The €2.9m St Gabriel’s Respite House, which is the first purpose built facility of its kind in the country, was completed 19 months ago but has not been fully operational due to operational funding deficits.

However, it was specially adapted on foot of the Covid-19 pandemic to cater for a programme for 28 families in response to the urgent need for support to parents exhausted by the round-the-clock care they give their children. The children typically attended St Gabriel’s School at nearby Raheen during day-time but the school was closed in March.