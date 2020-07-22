Special measures for Limerick accident blackspot

LIMERICK council has confirmed it has initiated talks for funding to introduce traffic calming measures on the Hyde Road.

In a written response to a notice of motion from Fianna Fail councillor Catherine Slattery at this month’s metropolitan meeting, Brian Kennedy, the director of service for physical development said a “progressive discussion” was had with the National Transport Authority (NTA) over introducing the measures on the road.

“The proposals would include rationalising and improving the side road junctions and incorporating a cycleway on both sides of the road,” he wrote.

Confirmation of funding is awaited.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Slattery said: “There have been too many deaths on this road and only last week, the gardai clocked someone driving at 120 kph on a 50 kph road.”

There was widespread support for the motion, which was seconded by her party colleague, Cllr Jerry O’Dea.

Only last month on the Hyde Road, two men died following a smash between a motorist and a cyclist.

Labour councillor Elena Secas said she did not understand why it takes accidents to happen before measures like this are put in place.

“This issue has been raised so many times. I cannot understand why calls for calming measures have not been listened to after we’ve raised it over the last number of years,” she said.

Fine Gael councillor Daniel Butler added: “People are using it as a motorway through an estate. We need to stop this being used as a rat run.”

Green party member, Sasa Novak added: “We have a speeding issue not only because people drive irresponsibly, but also because we build roads that encourage driving too fast. The roads need to be redesigned in such a way that serious injury and death are preventable, which means wide footpaths, segregated cycle lanes, safe pedestrian crossings. Where different users meet and contact is unavoidable, the probability of a serious injury or death must be reduced to zero.”

Fianna Fail’s northside councillor Kieran O’Hanlon believes enforcement is the biggest issue.

“I’ve cycled down that street two or three weeks ago, and I was appalled at the speed of some motorists. Now we have the 25 kph limit on some streets in the city, I hope people take notice of them,” he said.

He called for a bigger garda presence around the area.

The council’s manager in the metropolitan district Kieran Lehane suggested the introduction of speed cameras, where the funds can be invested locally, and put towards increased safety measures.

However, Cllr Slattery said she did not feel cameras would solve the problem, claiming many people caught speeding are in stolen cars, so will be untraceable thereafter.

Metropolitan district leader Sarah Kiely said gardai would like to see closed-cicruit television in Lower Hyde Road.

Mr Kennedy said the NTA is open to working closely with Limerick Council to deliver the proposed changes.