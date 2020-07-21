Garda warning as Limerick pensioner duped by 'tradesmen' at her home

AN ELDERLY woman was targeted by bogus tradesmen who offered to carry out maintenance work at her home.

According to gardai, the woman, whose aged in her 70s and who lives at North Circular Road was approached by the men who appeared to be legitimate workers with a company.

“They had leaflets with them which they handed out. This lady agreed on a price for work and unfortunately paid the men up front. They started the work but within a short time they packed up and drove off with the lady’s money and very little work done,” said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.