'We want what we deserve': Debenhams Limerick staff mark 100 days since redundancy with rally

"AS long as it takes we are not going to give up. We are all fighters. We are going to keep going until we get justice."

These are the words of one of those attending the rally outside the closed Debenhams store in Limerick this Saturday afternoon.

A crowd of up to 100 made up of former staff, family, supporters and politicians were in attendance. This Saturday marked 100 days since the department store closed its doors in the city.

Staff are set to receive statutory redundancy, which is set at two weeks per year of service, capped at €600 per week. One former staff member told the Leader they will not stop the picket until they get a "fair redundancy package".

"It was devastating because of the way we were told. It was disrespectful especially after all the time we spent there."

"There has been radio silence since from the government, from the company, from everybody. We want answers. We want what we deserve. It is really unfair on everybody. We are out here today fighting for our rights," they told the Leader.

Among those lending their support was Sinn Fein's Maurice Quinlivan and Paul Gavan; Independent Cllrs Elisa O'Donovan and Frankie Daly. Members of Solidarity Limerick, the Socialist Party were also heavily involved.

Deputy Quinlivan said Debenhams has treated staff "disgracefully".

"I met the receiver of Debenhams recently. The UK company has seized the assets and stock and the leases and they left the Irish company with the debts. They are not paying off the redundancy. I believe the staff worked really hard.

"It is devastating for the staff who have lost their jobs and it is also devastating for the city centre. It was one of the few flagship stores. It comes with the huge loss of jobs as well as Uber around the corner. This is such a bad blow to the city," said Deputy Quinlivan.

The Sinn Fein TD said the staff shouldn't be out here protesting like this.

"Debenhams can well afford it. It come back to the fact the legislation isn't there to protect workers like this. They wouldn't have had to do what they are doing today. They would have got their redundancy which they worked hard for and are entitled to.

"It is just devastating for the people who have lost their jobs and have been treated with contempt by Debenhams - it is absolutely shocking. The key priority is these workers and the redundancy pay - they are entitled to it," said Deputy Quinlivan.