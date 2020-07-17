Rugby star starts fundraiser in memory of Limerick man who died from SADS

IRELAND and Leinster hooker Seán Cronin has started a fundraiser in memory of a Murroe man who died from SADS.

Seán says donations will support SADS screening and screening for other dangerous, genetic heart conditions. It stands for Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome, more commonly known as Sudden Adult Death Syndrome.

"This page was set up to support that vital work in memory of Kevin Hayes. On June 21, 2017, Kevin Hayes, a happy and healthy 26-year-old, went to bed and tragically passed away overnight. Like so many other young and apparently healthy people, his death was attributed to SADS," writes Seán.

As a small token of thanks, anyone who donates €10 or more to Our Heart Heroes in the Mater Hospital Family Heart Screening Clinic will also be entered into a draw on August 4. The Monaleen man has collated some amazing prizes.

Signed Irish Rugby Jersey worn by Seán for his 50th cap

Champions Cup final 2018 Jersey worn by Seán

Katie Taylor signed bag gloves

Dolores O'Riordan signed photo and Cranberries album

Shane Lowry signed cap, photograph and pin flag

AP McCoy signed silks, cap and whip

Gary O'Donovan, Paul O'Donovan signed rowing Ireland T-shirt

John "The Bull" Hayes and Fiona Steed signed Rugby World Cup jerseys

Breeches signed by many famous jockeys donated by Aidan Coleman

Second cap, silks (JP McManus colours) and pants donated by Barry Geraghty

Iconic photo of 1978 All-Ireland football final signed by Brian Mullins and Seán Walsh

Munster counties GAA signed jerseys - senior teams

Signed Cork GAA jersey and signed Munster Rugby jersey

Signed football boots by Seán Óg O Hailpín

Signed GAA jerseys by 2018 Limerick hurling and 2018 Dublin football team

All-Ireland winners signed GAA jerseys by Cian Lynch and Brian Fenton

Signed Irish ladies senior hockey team jersey and hockey stick

Signed Kilkenny GAA jersey

To be entered into the draw just write the prize you'd like to win when donating at Our Heart Heroes

It is all to help stop more families going through what Kevin Hayes' family have. He had the world at his feet when he died tragically. Just finishing his PhD in UL, he had a tentative offer of a job in a commercial research centre.

In an interview that appeared in the Limerick Leader in 2019, his father James said: "We are not programmed to accept that we will outlive our children. The loss of your child at any age is an absolutely devastating blow."

He continued: "Your world is just shattered. You feel like hibernating with no contact with the rest of the world. The harsh reality however is that you have to try and get on with life.

“There are very many days when it is an absolute struggle to put one foot in front of the other. Grief changes you in many ways and past priorities and outlooks are forgotten about."

The Mater Hospital’s Family Heart Screening Clinic provides life-saving screening to families and young people at risk of SADS and other genetic heart conditions. The goal of everyone working there is to identify life-threatening, hidden heart conditions that put young people and families at risk of dying suddenly.

It receives limited Government funding for this service and needs fundraisers like this and people to donate to help provide life-saving screening.