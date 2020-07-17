Footballing 'King' Jack Charlton loved the 'balls of silver' in the Shannon

JACK Charlton was the most famous man in Ireland but when he came to Castleconnell he was like every other fisherman - quietly watching the Shannon for a break in the water for a “ball of silver” - a salmon.

The passing of the England World Cup winner and former Irish manager has brought back many memories.

Rachel Lea Stuart, of the Castle Oaks House Hotel, said they were lucky enough to have Jack with them in May 1993 to open their leisure centre and holiday homes.

“This is a treasured photo (right) from Jack’s visit where he enjoyed a spot of fishing on the Shannon just in front of the hotel,” said Rachel. He stayed at the hotel on a number of occasions when he wanted to cast his line.

Coincidentally, the current manager of the leisure centre, Áine Kelleher was there with her mum Bridget, from Scanlon Park. Bridget missed all the action as she was looking after a lady who had a tumble and hit her head.

“We were at the back of the kitchen. When it was over they brought Jack through the kitchen to get away from the crowds. He came over to us, said hello and gave me a big hug. It made my year!” said Bridget.

Mary Gaynor saw Jack a good few times in Newgarden, Lisnagry, on his way from a salmon fishing beat.

“There is a lovely walk down to the Shannon and it is quiet here. He used to fish a lot. I saw him with Paul McGrath and different players. Jack would pull down the car window, smile, say hello and wave. He seemed a very nice man. I would never ask him for his autograph. He came here to relax,” said Mary.

Paddy Guerin, of the famous Kingfisher bar and tackle shop, said Jack sampled both of his merchandise.

“He said the fishing was very, very good. He would have come in and had a pint. He said it was the best pint in Ireland,” said Paddy with a glint in his eye.

The 83-year-old recalls one day Jack was admiring a little box for flies in a cabinet

“‘How much would you take for it?’ asked Jack. I said, ‘I’m not selling it’. His face dropped. I said, ‘I won’t sell it to you, I’ll give you a present of it’. He was delighted.

“He couldn't believe how beautiful Castleconnell was and how friendly the people were,” said Paddy, who is pictured with Jack at the book launch of Fly Fishing Ireland.

“Peter said, ‘Paddy, come over and stand into the photo’. Jack shouted across, ‘Come here my small man’. He was about six foot four or five,” smiled Paddy.

The Irish Pub Emporium, coincidentally based in Lisnagry, has a trout (seen above) that Jack Charlton caught in Limerick for sale for €950.

“It was during a fishing trip to Castleconnell in 1990 that Jack reeled in this magnificent trout. He presented the fish to his local guide or gillie, who proceeded to get the fish stuffed and mounted for posterity,” reads the blurb.