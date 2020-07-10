HAVE YOUR SAY: People of Limerick asked what they expect of directly elected Mayor

A public consultation exercise has been launched to ask the people of Limerick what they want from their directly elected Mayor.

On May 24, 2019 voters in Limerick endorsed proposals that will see Limerick Limerick become the first county in Ireland where people will directly elect their mayor – possibly as early as summer 2021.

The result of the Mayoral Plebiscite, which took place on the same day as the local and European elections, saw it pass on a final result of Yes 38,122 - No 34,573.

“We are now asking the people to think about the potential in that role for Limerick and to tell us what they would like of their new Mayor,” said Cllr Michael Collins, mayor of the city and county of Limerick.

The public consultation exercise was commissioned by the Independent Advisory Group formed to advise the Minister on the establishment of a directly elected mayor. It was developed by Professor Maura Adshead and her team in the Department of Politics and Public Administration, University of Limerick.

Since it was established at the end of 2019, the Independent Advisory Group has been working to shape a new local authority with a directly elected mayor that will deliver fresh possibilities for Limerick City and County. The Group will report to the Minister later this summer.

The Chairman of the Implementation Advisory Group, Limerick-man and former career diplomat and Secretary General to the President, Mr Tim O’Connor, welcomed the launch of this public consultation.

“The Implementation Advisory Group has commissioned the University of Limerick to create a forum for people to engage with our work. The Covid-19 emergency has meant that this will be no ordinary public consultation. An exciting new digital way of asking the public what they want has been especially created for this exercise by UL. It will be visual, interactive and provides real-time feedback. People can participate as part of a community group, with their family and friends, or as individuals,” said Mr O’Connor.

“Limerick has a reputation for being at the forefront of innovation and, once again, together with our partners in UL have developed a new and exciting way for people to have their say,” added Mayor Collins.

Minister of State for Local Government and Planning, Mr Peter Burke is encouraging people in Limerick to take part in the consultation process.

“We want the people of Limerick to be involved and invested in this major reform project, which offers huge potential for their City and County. We encourage everyone in Limerick to participate in shaping this new role of Mayor,” added the Minister.

The creation of the role of a directly-elected mayor of Limerick is included in the Programme for Government which was agreed last month.

For more information and to participate in the public consultation excercise click here.