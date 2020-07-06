54 people on trolleys at Limerick hospital
There are 54 people on trolleys at UHL this Monday morning
THERE are 54 people waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick this Monday morning - the highest figure by far for a hospital in the country.
There are 28 people on trolleys in the emergency department and 26 in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
Dublin’s Mater hospital has the next highest number on trolleys with 15 people on trolleys in the emergency department.
