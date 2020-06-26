Argos to close its branch in Limerick’s Cruises Street

THERE is yet more bad news for Limerick’s retail sector after it emerged catalogue store Argos is to close its outlet in Cruises Street.

Argos, which re-opened its city centre branch in the last few weeks, will close in the first week of September, sources have told the Limerick Leader.

Some 14 people are affected by this – but it’s understood there will be no job losses and workers will be redeployed to the firm’s other two local stores at the Crescent Shopping Centre and the Childers Road Shopping Centre.

Nonetheless, it is yet another blow for both the city centre and Cruises Street in particular, with the shutters falling on a number of stores in the pedestrianised street in recent years.

Sinn Fein’s northside councillor John Costelloe has urged the local authority to undertake an urgent review.

“We need to see a whole new revamp of Cruises Street. We need a proper anchor tenant for our city. It’s alright having footfall, but whre are people going to go. We need shops and we need them fast. The city centre is dying a death and we have the los of another great facility today. It’s in Limerick 25 years,” Cllr Costelloe said.

“I would hope the people who are based there will not lose any days of work when they are relocated. But I’ll be talking to one of the union officials in the week,” he added.

The Limerick Leader has contacted Argos for comment.