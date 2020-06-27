Cllr Liam Galvin says ‘we’re being given the two fingers over Abbeyfeale town plan’

COUNCILLORS didn’t beat about the bush at their area meeting in voicing their frustration over the long wait to see detailed drawings of the Abbeyfeale Traffic Management Plan.

“I’m disappointed with the Abbeyfeale Traffic Management Plan, I won’t beat around the bush,” said Cllr Liam Galvin of the project which is expected to cost over €3m.

The Abbeyfeale man said he got a response after the December meeting of the Council that the Council would bring forward a detailed set of drawings to councillors for the January meeting “but that didn’t happen”.

Cllr Galvin said that there was a public meeting where a commitment was given “that no shovel would be put to the ground until we have a full set of drawings”.

“Now I’m glad to say we're very close to an agreement,” he said before adding in relation to the delay: “But that’s giving us the two fingers”.

Gordon Daly, director of Community Development, responsible for the Newcastle West Municipal District said he wouldn’t agree they had been given the two fingers and suggested inviting his colleague Seamus Hanrahn to the July meeting to update them on projects.

Cllr Francis Foley said: “The business people and the people of the town need to know exactly where we’re at, when we’re going to start, and when it is going to get finished. I think we need to get a road map now to see what’s going on.”

Cllr John Sheahan said he had been at a few public meetings in relation to the traffic management plan. He said it was his understanding that “we gave one commitment to the committee that came before us that all the side projects involved in the Traffic Management Plan in Abbeyfeale would be done “before anyone went to tear up the main street. I hope that is the way this is going to operate,” he said.

Cllr Sheahan questioned what a start to the project would look like- “whether it would be a line through a map somewhere or a digger on a road”.

Cllr Francis Foley said it was his understanding that Riordan's would be knocked and a car park provided.

The car park is to be located on the site of Riordan’s old public house.

Cllr Liam Galvin said: “I genuinely don’t know what's happening inside in the town now at the moment.”

Speaking to the Leader following the meeting Cllr Galvin said: “All I’m asking is to make sure that the Abbeyfeale Traffic Management Plan doesn’t interfere with the new works that are currently being done. I don’t want to see work being laid today and dug up tomorrow. I’m looking for a detailed report at our next meeting regarding the Abbeyfeale Traffic Management Plan. It’s going on long enough.”

The people of the town, he said, “ have been very patient”.

“We have numerous properties bought. We still haven't received a set of detailed drawings regarding the new town car park.”

Cllr Galvin said they are also waiting for detailed drawings for other areas of the town including the Killarney Road and the main street.

“And most importantly for the town we need a set of plans as to where the new public toilet will be going in the new car park.”

Senior executive engineer for Newcastle West Municipal District, Gerard O'Connor said he understood the frustration and pointed out that the TII (Transport Infrastructure Ireland, formerly the NRA) “are the financial people and you have to go through the processes which can be frustrating”.

Mr O’Connor pointed out at the meeting on June 10 that over the past “week or 10 days” we got another €155,000 for various schemes on the N21 and N69.