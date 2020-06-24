One person with Covid-19 in Limerick hospital

ONE person confirmed to have Covid-19 is currently receiving treatment at University Hospital Limerick.

There was no new confirmed case in the hospital on Tuesday. There are 30 people suspected of having the virus awaiting test results at the hospital.

There are no patients confirmed to have Covid-19 in the intensive care unit at University Hospital Limerick.

However, there are two patients suspected of having the virus in the unit. These figures account for the situation up to 6.30pm on Tuesday.

There were no new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick for the fifth day in-a-row on Tuesday with the number of confirmed cases remaining at 583.

Meanwhile, there were 35 people waiting on trolleys in UHL this Wednesday morning - 19 in the ED and 16 in wards elsewhere in the hospital. This is the largest number in a hospital in the country.