BREAKING: Churches, hairdressers, cinemas to reopen from June 29; all sporting activities can resume

AN Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced that from June 29 "we can accelerate the reopening of our society and economy with most things on the roadmap now being moved to Phase 3".

In an address to the nation this Friday evening Mr Varadkar said that places and services including churches, hairdressers, beauticians, cinemas, theatres and gyms can reopen from June 29.

All sporting activities can resume with limited numbers of spectators allowed. He outlined that close contact sports, including team leagues for adults and children, can resume from June 29.

Gatherings of up to 50 people indoors and 200 outdoors are permitted from June 29 with gatherings of up to 100 indoors and 500 outdoors permitted from July 20.

Mr Varadkar cautioned however that "it will not be as it was before the pandemic. This announcement comes with terms and conditions".

He warned of the importance of people taking personal responsibility when it comes to the virus giving examples such as ‘‘leaving somewhere even if you’ve had a good time, if you’ve been there for too long."

Mr Varadkar asked people to still work from home. He said people should be guided by distance, activity, time and environment.