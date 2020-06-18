BREAKING: Green Party say Limerick to Cork motorway won’t go ahead within five years

THE Green Party has said the much anticipated Limerick to Cork motorway will not go ahead in the next five years.

At a party press briefing this afternoon, the party’s frontbench TD Ossian Smyth said while no specific road projects will be blocked, the €1bn project will not go ahead in the next government term.

Mr Smyth, a Dublin deputy said the party is not in favour of increasing road capacity between Limerick and Cork at this time.

In comments reported by Gavan Reilly, he said: "It's an iconic road project in the area and if we said we were going to cancel your road, we wouldn't be able to bring anyone with us.".

Like the Galway ring road he said the M20 is not "planned to happan by any government in the course of the next five years."

The news is likely to be greeted with dismay in both cities, especially after Taoiseach-in-waiting, Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin yesterday indicated it would go ahead.

And it will also leave many Fianna Fail members in Ireland’s second and third cities questioning whether they will back the programme for government in light of this.

Already one local member stated on Twitter: “You’ve just lost a yes voter”.

At the briefing, he did say that the party is looking towards trying to build a "functional useful" railway line from Shannon-side to Lee-side, and would love to upgrade the existing N20 to make it safer.

"We are not in favour of increasing the capacity, but again: the road is not going to happen in the first five years," he said, "There will be preparatory works, and there is still a study on what's the best thing to do to improve transport between the two cities."

The project – which has been backed by the Limerick Chamber and businesses across the region – was due to go before An Bord Pleanala in 2023, with the road set to involve an upgrade of the existing N20 via Mallow and Charleville.

Earlier this week, Limerick Green party TD Brian Leddin insisted the plug had not been pulled on the M20 – but declined to offer further assurances around it.

“It’s still in planning. It’s at a very early stage in planning. That will trundle on for the next few years. There are arguments for good inter-urban road connection between Cork and Limerick, there are good arguments. Whether they could be full scale motorway or not, that remains to be seen. It’s not going to be decided for a number of years yet,” he said.

Asked if he could see the capital project going ahead, the Green TD said: “I can see the planning for it going ahead”.

But Fianna Fail TD Niall Collins says he has “no fear” for capital projects like the M20.

Dublin TD tell #Limerick and #Cork to get stuffed re M20 https://t.co/7gwq0Q6SUP — Maurice Quinlivan TD (@QuinlivanTD) June 18, 2020

Local activist Kieran Walsh has urged the Green Party to rethink, saying: "It's no good just scrapping something for the sake of it".

"Limerick has been consistently overlooked in terms of capital investment. This motorway was a significant link between two of Ireland's major cities. I'm disappointed if this is true. We need to provide public transport links, but we need to promote an economic counter-balance to Dublin and this is something the M20 would provide," he said, "We need to know what the programme for government provides as an alternative, it's no good just scrapping something for the sake of it."