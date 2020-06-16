Gardai investigate vandalism at Limerick GAA club

Gardai have launched an investigation after a picnic bench was allegedly set on fire at a Limerick GAA club.

The incident is alleged to have occurred at the Monaleen GAA complex sometime between 10pm last Friday and 1pm on Saturday

“We are very disappointed to report damage and vandalism that has taken place in the clubhouse grounds over the past few days. There is a recurring element of antisocial behaviour in recent times, and we have now referred this to An Garda Siochána for investigation and follow up action,” read a post on the club’s official Twitter account.

“As you know, everything we have results from considerable volunteer efforts and fundraising. We therefore ask all our club and community members to be vigilant and report any untoward behaviour to a club officer or the gardai,” it added.

A garda spokesperson has confirmed they are aware of the incident and that an investigation is underway.

“Gardai received a report on June 14, 2020 of criminal damage to a park bench which is reported to have occurred between 10pm on June 12, 2020 and 1pm on June 13, 2020.” he said.