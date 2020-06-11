Limerick councillor comes to the rescue of a drowning teenager

A LIMERICK county councillor saved a teenager from drowning by diving into the Shannon Estuary to rescue him.

The 16-year-old was swimming at Ringmoylan Pier when he got into trouble. Cllr Emmett O’Brien -who had just got out of the water - jumped back in and pulled him to safety.

A member of the public, who witnessed the events, contacted the Limerick Leader.

“It was fairly dramatic stuff. It was around 6pm last Wednesday. I saw two kids struggling in the water. I was going ringing 999 to get the emergency services but before I could Emmett O’Brien jumped in.

“The first kid scrambled to the ladder and was OK. The second kid was trying to hold onto the walls of the pier but was getting slammed against it with the waves. He was going under the water,” said the eye witness, who didn’t wish to be named.

“Emmett grabbed him and pulled him around the head of the pier towards the slipway. A neighbour had swam out to assist as well. He’s a lucky boy because he was in trouble. He was disorientated and shook when he came out,” they continued.

The person said they weren’t a supporter of Cllr O’Brien’s.

“I think I only gave him my number four or five in the local election this year but credit where credit is due. I don’t want my name used but Emmett O’Brien deserves to be recognised. You could be writing a very different story if Emmett hadn’t been there,” they said.

When contacted by the Limerick Leader, Cllr O’Brien confirmed that the incident took place.

“Anybody would have done the same thing. Look, everyone was safe and well but it just shows the river isn’t to be trifled with,” said Cllr O’Brien, who is an experienced swimmer and triathlete.

Water Safety Ireland asks people to ensure where they swim is a designated bathing area that is known locally to be traditionally safe and that it has ringbuoys present.

“Do not overestimate your ability or underestimate the risks. The same dangers that were present before Covid-19 are still present so please swim within your depth and stay within your depth.

“Drownings typically occur when a person overestimates their ability and underestimates the risk,” said Roger Sweeney, of Water Safety Ireland.

The Irish Coast Guard and Water Safety Ireland have also appealed to the public to be mindful of the drowning risk associated with the use of inflatable toys in open water.

Their joint appeal calls on parents and guardians never to allow inflatable toys to be used at rivers, lakes or beaches as the devices are vulnerable to the slightest breeze or current and can take a child away from shore and into danger.

“Equally the temporary loss of such a device could attract children or adults to try and retrieve them from the water and thereby get into a life-threatening situation,” said the spokesperson.

It follows the tragic drowning of a five-year-old child in Mayo last week who was playing with his siblings on a small inflatable.