Drugs seized at Shannon Airport

Herbal cannabis worth an estimated €44,000 has been seized in Shannon Airport. On Tuesday as a result of routine operations, Revenue officers seized over 2kgs of herbal cannabis.

The illegal drugs were discovered in four different packages in a freight consignment that originated in Milan, Italy. All packages were destined for an address in Galway.

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.