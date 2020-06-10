Limerick Gardai warning over bogus callers
GARDAI are advising homeowners to never employ a random caller who offers to do household jobs and tasks no matter what they offer or how good a deal it seems.
“If you need something done ask a friend or neighbour for a recommendation,” said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.
“Never allow somebody into your home unless you know exactly who they are,” she added urging people to report suspicious callers to gardai.
