Regular Bus Eireann schedule to resume in Limerick

BUS Eireann is to return to a regular Monday to Friday in Limerick and around the country, its been announced.

A normal weekday service will resume from this Monday in line with the government’s announcement of the move to phase two for re-opening society and businesses.

City services in Limerick will operate the frequency, while inter-city Expressway srvices will also run with some minor service reductions.

Since April 1, weekday services have been operating, but to a reduced schedule.

The timetable change, which is being introduced in line with similar changes across other public transport operators, will add capacity to meet anticipated demand for customers who must make an essential trip.

However, Bus Eireann is saying the two metre social distancing requirement means that single deck buses are limited to a maximum of 14 passengers, with double deck buses limited to a maximum of 19. Customers are requested, where possible, to travel at off-peak times.

Stephen Kent, the chief executive of Bus Éireann said: “Over the past three months, our team at Bus Éireann have been hugely committed and proud to play our part by ensuring our services throughout Ireland remained available for those frontline and healthcare workers who absolutely needed to travel during the emergency.”

A full schedule of revised timetables can be found at www.buseireann.ie/COVID19 and expressway.ie. Full information is also available on the TFI journey planner and real time information apps.