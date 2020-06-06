BREAKING: Penneys names dates its Limerick stores will re-open

THERE is good news for local bargain hunters as a popular discount clothing chain announced plans to re-open.

Penneys, which has stores in both O’Connell Street and the Crescent Shopping Centre, has been closed since the onset of the coronavirus in line with public health measures.

However, the company has this morning announced it will re-open its city centre store next Friday, June 12.

And its store in the Crescent Shopping Centre will open three days later, on Monday. June 15.

Extensive measures will be put in place to help safeguard employees and customers and stores will follow all government safety advice.

Penneys said it will apply experience gained from opening stores across Europe.

“While it might take a little longer to get into our stores, once inside, customers will find all their favourite Penneys products and we have worked hard to make sure that clear signage and extra help will be there to guide them through the changes we have made to allow for social distancing,” said the chief executive of Primark, which is Penneys’ parent company Paul Marchant.

Fitting rooms will be closed.

He also thanked staff and colleagues for their commitment, strength and resilience.

Most other shops with street-level access are re-opening this Monday.