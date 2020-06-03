Second Black Lives Matter protest set for Limerick

A HUGE demonstration in protest at the American police killing of George Floyd will take place in Limerick this weekend.

Youngsters from across the city are organising the protest, which takes place from Saturday at 2pm in Arthur’s Quay Park.

School student Sophia O’Neill, who is organising it, said: “We’d like Limerick people to join us to show solidarity with black communities in the US, Ireland and globally in the wake of continuing systemic oppression and violence, of which the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police is just the latest manifestation. Enough is enough. There comes a time when silence is betrayal."

The protest, she added, will also stand in solidarity with victims of racism in Ireland including those interned in Direct Provision centres, and members of the Irish Traveller community.

Hundreds of people have already indicated through a Facebook events page they will attend the protest on Saturday, so it remains to be seen how social distancing measures will be observed.

Sophia said: “Social distancing is of utmost importance, and we will abide by the 2 metre distancing guidelines. We are also in the process of organising an online activity for those who are unable, or would prefer not to, attend in person. We will post details in our Facebook event page as soon as we confirm them.”

Those attending the demonstration are being asked to bring masks, sun-cream, water and signs.

The Facebook event page, which can be found here, insist it will be a peaceful protest.

Earlier this week, up to 20 people took part in a protest in the wake of the killing at Bedford Row, where they stood on bended knee.

The days since George Floyd died during an arrest in Minneapolis on May 25 have seen protests across America, many marked by clashes with police. Now protests are taking place in cities all over the world.

Saturday’s event kicks off at 2pm in Arthur’s Quay Park and are all are welcome.