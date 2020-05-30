Limerick GAA Notes

Ahane

Club Lotto : As we can’t call to collect our lotto in person this year , we have a number of options available on how people can continue to support our lotto if 2020. 1.- Pay through your bank account to the club IBAN : IE08AIBK93551400117412 - then send a text to our Secretary Tony confirming you’re payment along with your 4 chosen lotto numbers. 2.- Go to ahane.ie, click on the lotto button and complete the transaction online 3.- Contact your regular lotto collector in your area or indeed any committee member (list available under contacts on ahane.ie) 4.- Send cheque for €120 payable to AHANE Gaa club along with your 4 chosen lotto numbers to our Secretary Tony at Laught, Lisnagry, Co. Limerick 5.- Complete the lotto brochure and return it with a cheque to our Club Secretary Tony at Laught, Lisnagry, Co. Limerick We thank you all very sincerely for your continued support of Ahane GAA Club - It is highly valued and always appreciated.

Covid-19 Assistance : Just a reminder of the support that is here if anyone in our community needs assistance getting medicines, fuel or prescriptions in and does not want to leave their homes. Please contact Mary or Maria who will organise assistance for you with our group of volunteers. Mary: 086 8717577 Maria: 086 3323979 Your privacy will at all times be respected.

CAM Cancer Support : Don’t forget that the CAM Cancer Support Annual Bog Walk is taking place up until May 29. You can walk up to 5K in the Bog or in your local area and then take a picture and tag the CAM Cancer Support Facebook page.

Head to the CAM Cancer Support Eventbrite page and search Bog Walk 2020 to donate to the cause! CAM do fantastic work in the community and it is important that we support our local groups during these times.

Blackrock

PIETA: Huge thanks to everyone who has supported our fundraiser for Pieta House, we are delighted to say that currently we have a total of €12,331 which will be presented to Pieta House in the next week. Thanks so much to everyone who supported us and to all the players and stand ins who enthusiastically did their bit for the fundraiser.

Prizes: As a thank you to everyone who has donated we will be raffling, 1.Signed Limerick Jersey by the 2018 All Ireland champions. 2.Signed Blackrock Jersey by the 2019 PIHC. This draw is for anyone who has donated or will do so in the coming week, for anyone who has donated anonymously will ye send a screenshot of confirmation to the Blackrock GAA messenger please. Results of the draw will be at 9pm next Friday night. To be in with a chance keep donating.

Caherline

CLUB ACTIVITIES CANCELLED: With the restrictions still in place, all club activities are still on hold until at least July 20th. In addition, we would like to make people aware that our pitch will remain closed for the foreseeable future, we would ask everyone to remain off of it until told otherwise. Thanks for your continued co-operation.

GARDA VETTING: While there are no games or training going on at the moment, anyone that needs garda vetting completed should still go ahead and get it completed via the online form - The GAA have added a drop down box in relation to roles applicable for vetting. To enable vetting to proceed, the role must correspond to one of the roles in the drop down box.

Any person Garda vetted before e vetting commenced (2016) should now be applying to renew if they still have a role of responsibility with under 18's. Renewal can be done online via this link www.gaa.ie

Crecora-Manister

CLUB NEWSLETTER: Be sure and check out the latest edition of our club newsletter, drafted by Noel Kennedy, which is available on our website at crecoramanistergaa.com and also on our twitter page.

SURVEY: This survey found that across Limerick, 43 clubs are involved in community support with 680 volunteers. We are proud to be one of those clubs and anyone who needs assistance with collecting prescriptions, groceries, fuel etc during this difficult time can contact 0879541547.

Dromin-Athlacca

HSE: As per HSE Guidelines our facilities remain closed. This includes our pitch and gym. We will keep you updated on any changes to this. Keep an eye on facebook, Instragram and Twitter for updates.

Support Group : Our group continues to provide support and assistance to our community and to support local business. If you or your family require any support or assistance during this pandemic then don't hesitate to contact us by phone or social media. You can call (086) 0420950 who will co-ordinate the collection and delivery of shopping, medicine or fuel.

Efforts to follow HSE guidelines and maintain appropriate Social Distancing will be adhered to. We ask you to consider supporting local business by shopping local at this time in so far as possible.

Congratulations: Congratulations to former hurling star Brian Kelleher and his wife Jennifer on the birth of their baby boy last week. Brian proudly represented our club at all levels over the years and we wish him and his wife every health and happiness as they embark in this new chapter of their lives.

TLC: Team Limerick Clean Up are launching a new exciting campaign to coincide with International Biodiversity Day. They are asking for families and people of all ages to submit photos of natures in its element in your garden or local habitats. This could be birds, animals, insects, plants or trees.

The photos should celebrate the beauty of Limerick. There are great prizes to be won. For more information check our www.teamlimeickcleanup.ie The club would like to offer condolonces to Gearoid O Leary and his son Sean on the death of Geraldine Gammell, mother in law and grandmother. Ar dheis De go raibh a hanam.

Garryspillane

Club News: Our club is committed to helping people in our community. If you require any advice or assistance during this pandemic then don’t hesitate to contact us by phone 086 8072856 or social media. We are Here if You Need us.

Obituaries :The club wish to extend their sympathy to Fr. William Hennessy’s family and friends. A great friend to Garryspillane GAA and a true loss to our community. May he Rest in Peace.

Club Grounds : All club activities have been postponed and our facilities remain closed until further notice. We thank you all for your cooperation in this regard.

Thank you : To all our frontline, members, supporters and family. You are the true hero's. We are forever grateful for your efforts and putting your own life at risk to help in these difficult times. We can help too by adhering to the government and HSE guidelines and together with can flatten the curve.

Keep it local : Remember to shop local and support local business. Respect social distance and stay at home as much as possible. We are all in this together.

Club Championship :All club championships matches are postponed by Limerick GAA and they proposed that they will engage with the Provincial Council and National CCC with a view to restructure of our game

2020 Membership : Membership is still open. Please contact any committee member to pay. New members are always very welcome to join the club. Thank you again for your continued support.

Weekly Lotto : Our Weekly Lotto is postponed until further notice. The Jackpot is €2050 and the draw will commence when restrictions are lifted. We are currently setting up an online lotto and hope to recommence shortly keep an eye on Facebook for updates.

Fundraising : Our Easter Draw has been postponed until restrictions have lifted. All money raised will go to future developments and team preparations. #supportthefuture Tickets on Sale Now Available from anyone of the following Darren Hayes, Frank Carroll, David Dawson, Gearoid Power, TJ Ryan, Liam Russell, Donie Ryan, Corona Ryan, any player, Credit Union, Meade’s shop or Creeds Shop. Once restrictions are lifted we will announce a new Draw Date.

Hospital- Herbertstown

Assistance: For anyone in our community that is in need of medicine or some shopping collected, please do not hesitate contact Geraldine O'Donoghue 0876357058 or Des Hanly 0868369784 and we can arrange the details with you. The ‘Limerick COVID19 Community Response’ has a co-ordinated centre at the Limerick GAA Headquarters in Castletroy where volunteer staff are dealing with calls from people seeking assistance with daily needs on a dedicated helpline 1800-832-005 or you can contact them by email: covidsupport@limerick.ie

The Centre can provide access to a range of services including Collection and delivery of food, essential household items, fuel, medications in line with HSE guidelines, Social Isolation supports, Garda related issues, other medical/health needs. The Centre is open 7 days a week from 8am to 6pm

The day to day management of the Limerick Covid 19 Community Response is being led by Limerick City an County Council in conjunction with An Garda Siochana. Those wishing to volunteer can contact volunteer@limerick.ie

Club Limerick Draw: CLUB Limerick Draw 2020 will commence on Saturday 6th June 2020. You can win a Top Prize €10,000 each month with an Exclusive Star Prize together with 29 Other Cash Prizes.

Thank you: To all our frontline members, supporters and family. You are the true hero's. We are forever grateful for your efforts and putting your own life at risk to help the sick. We can help too by adhering to the government and HSE guidelines and together with can flatten the curve. We are all in this together.

Lotto Draw: Will be postponed until further notice: The Jackpot is €3,700 and the draw will commence when restrictions are lifted. Buy your tickets for €2 each or 3 for €5 from any club member, local shops or online at: www.klubfunder.com

Membership: 2020 membership is still open, you can join using the link below, thank you. www.klubfunder.com

Clothes Collection: Used clean clothes, shoes and bags. No duvets, pillows or teddy’s. Don’t throw it away, donate and support. The more it weighs the more we raise. Thank you.

CE Scheme: We have a vacancy for a worker on our grounds if you qualify and are interested please contact Geraldine O'Donoghue 087 6357058.

Keep it local: Remember to shop local and support local business. Respect social distance and stay at home as much as possible. We are all in this together. Stay safe.

Kilteely-Dromkeen

Club Development : The club are delighted that the development in the field has re-commenced. You can check out the latest pictures on our Facebook page. We are very hopefully that the development will be completed in the coming week.

Monaleen

HELP AVAILABLE: Monaleen GAA club recognises that the current advice re-social distancing and isolation can leave members of our community with challenging situations.

If there's anything we can do to help you, for instance dog walking, grocery drops, even a regular phone check in with you, please let us know, we'd be delighted to help where we can. Contact Alan at 087 7766022 or Caroline at 087 6448807. Monaleen GAA Club has teamed up with Centra in Monaleen Stores and Newtown Shopping Centre to help people in our community who are in isolation.

Working together, Centra can get your groceries together and one of the club's volunteers will drop them to your home.

Phone your grocery list into Centra Annacotty at 061-333947 or Monaleen at 061-338287 between 9am and 4pm. Let us look after you during these difficult days.

COVID-19: In line with the position advised by Limerick County GAA board, Monaleen GAA club respectfully requests parents not to send their children to club grounds during the period of social distancing put in place by the Government.

This position has been taken to limit community transmission of the Coronavirus and in order to protect vulnerable people in our locality. Signs have now been erected clearly indicating that the pitch is closed, with access prohibited.

Adults, please lead by example, parents, please tell your children why it is important to keep a social distance. We must stay apart for the safety of all of our community.

CONGRATULATIONS: Congrats to all members of Monaleen GAA Club who had their graduation night from Castletroy College on Thursday last in a virtual ceremony owing to the on-going Covid-19 pandemic.

LOTTO RESULTS: The latest Lotto draw took place on Thursday, May 21 with the jackpot standing at €20,000. The numbers drawn were 2, 3, 9 and 16. Winners of the €50 lucky dips were M Page, Monaleen Park; Fr Garrett, Monaleen Road; L Casey, OSR; E Hayes, Ashleigh Wood.

The subscriber draw was staged on Thursday night last 'behind closed doors'. The draw was streamed on Facebook and Instagram Stories. Thank you for your continued support.

Mungret St Pauls

KEEP ACTIVE IN JUNE : We have registered Mungret St. Pauls for the My Life challenge to be held during June 2020 and would like to invite you to join in (you must be over 18 years old).

Join the challenge and select your club To track your steps you must have a fitness wearable or fitness app connected to the MyLife app.

For more see limerickleader.ie

Stay Healthy: Mungret St. Pauls hope all our members and their families are keeping healthy and coping well in these current challenging times. We would like to Thank all who are helping to volunteer with the club at this time.

As part of the Limerick COVID-19 Community Response, we have a team of volunteers ready to assist vulnerable people in our community. Please call the dedicated helpline – 1800 832 005 other important numbers; Centra Raheen number ; 061-300633 (by Southcourt Hotel) Centra Dooradoyle number; 061-307063 (by Collins Bar) Fitzgeralds Spar number; 061- 308 838 (Fr. Russell Road) Hungry Lyons Take away only Dooradoyle 061-306111 St. Mary's Aid (Meals on wheels) €5 each 061-318106 Our Lady of Lourdes (Meals on wheels) €5 each 061-228596 – if you are in need of any assistance. We are here to help so please just ask. Please stay safe..

Games: On the games front, the GAA has confirmed that no official on-field activity will resume before July 20 and our facilities will remain closed until that date.

We do not expect any inter-county championship games before October 1. The GAA will issue detailed advice before any return to play, outlining the steps we have to take to facilitate the re-commencement of our training and games, both in terms of physical engagement and around the use of our facilities.

Clubs are reminded that membership and public liability will need to be in place for the return of our activities and are advised to process same in the weeks ahead.

Allowing for the complexities associated with the current situation, the GAA continues to plan for the staging of this year's Kellogg's Cúl Camps and will communicate any changes to this approach with our clubs if they arise.

The maintenance of facilities can continue while adhering to the guidelines and as of May 18 construction work on our grounds is also permitted and clubs should liaise with their County Committees on this issue The Association has also been asked to urge our club units to promote best practice when it comes to social distancing at funerals while the current restrictions are in place.

In keeping with our approach to date, the Association will continue to liaise with government officials and experts, both north and south, and study their guidelines and advice regarding the resumption of sport.

CASH FOR CLOBBER : We are still collecting items for our cash for clobber, while you are stuck in your house why not 'Spring Clean' your wardrobes and hot presses.

When restrictions are removed, bags can be left under the canopy at the back of the club house. The club would like to wish continued good health to all members and the wider community.

Please adhere to HSE guidelines and show consideration to those around you. We look forward to a return to regular action, whenever this may be. All the information you need is on the HSE website.

Na Piarsaigh

COVID 19 RESPONSE TEAM : Just a reminder of the support that is here if anyone in our community needs assistance getting medicines, fuel, groceries or prescriptions in and does not want to leave their homes.

We in Na Piarsaigh GAA Club are only delighted to help and support the community that supports our club. As we are apart of the Limerick Covid 19 response team, you can make contact with the call center at 1800 832 005 and they will take your call in the strictist of confidence. Please stay safe and don't be afraid to make a call even for a chat

NEWS : We hope everyone is keeping safe and staying healthy. We look forward to returning to normality in the near future.Condolences to Seamus McNamara our Asst Secretary on the death of his mother.

Oola

Charity: As part of the healthy clubs initiative that Oola Gaa is taking part in this year that we are running a charity event "Dash to Croke Park and Back" it takes place on Monday next June 1st, entailing a virtual walk/cycle/run. All proceeds go to GROW and circle of friends.

Our tribute to the late Davy Quirke: When Davy Quirke first started to play football, little did he realise the part the GAA would play for most of the rest of his life. He became a dual player, playing football at inter county level and hurling at senior club level. He was also coach, trainer and manager to club and county teams.

Davy combined this broad range of roles with being Secretary of Oola GAA Club and he was also a referee for a number of years. As if this was not enough, he was Limerick Leader GAA correspondent for all East Limerick games.

Davy’s first championship success was Oola’s East Limerick championship win in 1957, followed two years later by an East minor football championship medal. He was also on that year’s Doon county minor hurling winning team. During those years he played with St Flannans and the Abbey CBS. He then went on to play at third level with St. Patrick’s Teacher Training College in Drumcondra. In 1961 he won his place on the Oola senior football team and won his coveted county senior football medal.

Davy’s distinguished inter county playing career started in 1963 when he played on the Limerick under 21 team beaten by Kerry in the Munster championship. Later that year he started an athletic club in Oola mostly for cross-country running, which he chronicled in the Christmas 2018 edition of the Oola Voice. This was very popular for a few years with most of the Oola players participating. It improved the fitness levels, especially among the younger players and definitely was a major contributor to helping Oola win many county championships in the late sixties. It also improved Davy’s fitness because in 1964 he won a county senior hurling title with Cappamore and was selected for the Limerick senior football team which won their division in the National Football League and was narrowly beaten by Kerry in the Munster quarter final.

During the league, Davy had built up a very good midfield partnership with John Ahern and in 1965 they were in fine fettle. After beating Waterford comfortably in the Munster quarter final, they caused a shock by beating Cork in the semi-final in Killarney. The final against Kerry was played in Limerick and the home team dominated the first half and led at halftime. The Kerry selectors paid the Limerick midfield the ultimate compliment when they switched Mick O’Connell to centre field for the second half and this made all the difference. The game was close until the last few minutes when Limerick tired and Kerry got a late goal to seal victory. Later that year Limerick were playing against all the top teams in the first division of the league and although they did not win many matches were competitive throughout and Davy more than held his own against the best in the country.

In 1967, Davy decided to go back to college part-time and reluctantly withdrew from the Limerick set-up, even though he was still in his prime. Luckily for Oola, he kept playing club football and got involved in coaching and training underage teams and was instrumental in the great success enjoyed by Oola, winning three under age county championships in 1967 - under 16, 18 and 21 - for the first time. In the following years, Oola won four more county titles at underage level.

In 1970, Davy was captain of our senior football team and was now playing at full forward. Oola got to the county final, only to be beaten by Claughaun. The following year it was the same story with Claughaun coming out on top again. Davy then retired from playing but after a few years was coaxed back to play with the juniors. In 1975, he helped our second string to reach the county final where they lost by a few points to Na Fianna. He then retired and got involved as a selector with the senior team which bridged an 18 years gap to bring the county senior football championship back to Oola, to Davy’s great delight.

In the 1980s, as Davy was working and residing in Tipperary, he got involved with Arravale Rovers when his own children started to play and they enjoyed great success. In the nineties, he was back again as manager of the Oola senior football team that won a county league. He then became Limerick Junior Football manager and after a year was appointed Limerick Senior Football manager. In 2017 he helped to organise the Golden Jubilee reunion for the 1967 teams and was delighted with the event’s success.

Davy Quirke leaves a lasting legacy to Oola GAA Club and to football in Limerick, one that increases and is more appreciated with the passing of time. He was part and parcel of the great days for Oola football over the past 60 years.

Oola GAA Club extends our sincere sympathy to Davy’s wife Pauline, daughter Norma, sons Alan, David and Paul, grandchildren, brother Bertie, sisters Anna and Colette, and his extended family.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Pallasgreen

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The Club Limerick draw restarts on June 6th. You can join the Club Limerick Draw and support your local Club.

With some fantastic prizes on offer including a top prize of €10,000 or 29 other cash prizes, also a weekend for Centre Parcs. If your interested in joining the draw for €10 per draw or €100 per year please contact Tony Greene Jnr 087 3777696 or any committee member.

SUSPENSION OF ALL GAA ACTIVITY: With the opening of phase one of the roadmap of the reopening of society and business, The GAA has confirmed that all activity under the GAA remit remains suspended until further notice. Following the instructions of the Government and in the interest of public health. This includes all training sessions, matches or gatherings of any kind for all ages. Please adhere to HSE guidelines and show consideration to those you. Stay safe and Stay well.

Patrickswell

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW 2020: The Club Limerick Draw is returning for 2020 on Saturday June 6. Due to Covid-19, the selling arrangements will be slightly different to ensure public safety. Subscriptions can be bought in four different manners:

Firstly - online at limerickgaa.ie/club-limerick-draw. Secondly, you can pay directly to a Bank Account (contact Siobhan 0873520395 for full details. Thirdly, please email Siobhan at info.clublimerick@gaa.ie. Lastly, please make contact with Patrickswell GAA Club via Seamus O'Riordan at 0872869175. There will be ten draws condensed over eight months, with two June draws and two December draws.

As usual, each monthly draw is €10 (or €100 per annum). Remember that the club retains a minimum of 50%.

CORONA VIRUS: All club activities remain suspended for the duration of the crisis. Following instructions from the Government and in the interest of public health, Patrickswell GAA Clubhouse & Field is closed.

There is no known date for re-opening. This includes the use of our pitch and property for any purpose - including walking, casual games or any gatherings. No exceptions are permitted.

HELPING HAND: A committee has been formed to assist locals who may need assistance during the current corona virus situation. The coordinator is Mary Gillane at 0863695155