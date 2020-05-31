Taiwanese Community donate  PPE to Limerick nursing home

DEPUTY Niall Collins has sincerely thanked the Taiwanese Community in Ireland for their “support and kind generosity”.

“During my recent Go Fund Me fundraising campaign for Rathfredagh Cheshire Home I was kindly contacted by the Taiwanese community in Ireland who have now made a donation of PPE to the staff and residents of Rathfredagh Cheshire Home. The PPE donated included 500 surgical masks, 12,500 pairs of medical gloves, 400 goggles and 300 protective gowns along with 10 non-contact infrared thermometers. This PPE was delivered last Friday,” said Deputy Collins, who is pictured with Dr Pierre Yang, Taiwanese representative in Ireland.