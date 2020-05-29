Ban on visitors at Limerick hospital remains in place as Covid-19 remains active

THE University of Limerick Hospitals group has reminded the Limerick public that the ban on visiting its hospital sites remains in place.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, visitors are not allowed attend at University Hospital Limerick (UHL), the University Maternity Hospital in the Ennis Road, St John’s Hospital and Croom Orthopedic Hospital.

This is being done in an effort to protect the safety of front-line staff battling coronavirus, and patients in the hospital.

Dr Collette Cowan pointed out the visiting ban at the hospitals is not affected by the activation of the first stage in the five-phase re-opening of Irish society and economy.

“The reasons for limiting movement within our hospitals remain as urgent as they were when the visiting ban was introduced in early March – to minimise the risk of spreading the coronavirus infection among staff and patients within our health facilities, and also within the wider community,” Dr Cowan said.

The public are also being urged to keep the emergency department at UHL in Dooradoyle free for urgent treatment only – where someone is seriously injured or whose lives may be at risk.

Those with lesser injuries are first asked to consider local pharmacies, their GP, and the local injuries unit available at St John’s Hospital.

Dr Cowan thanked the public for their support during this toughest of times.

She urged people to remain vigilant, with access to University Hospital Limerick not being expected to return until at least August 10.