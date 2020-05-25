‘Rail-based options’ to be considered as Limerick  – Cork motorway plan progresses

RAIL options are being considered to run alongside the Limerick to Cork motorway, it has emerged this afternoon.

Limerick City and County Council, which is leading the €1bn scheme in partnership with Cork’s council’s, Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, says it has looked at rail-based options which would provide improved connectivity between Limerick and Cork.

At present, passengers travelling by rail have to change at Limerick Junction to connect between Ireland’s second and third cities, with the time on the track often longer than by road.

However, in a statement, council has revealed that it is looking at an additional area between Charleville and Limerick City to allow rail-based options, and other connectivity with proposed transport projects.

This would allow any rail to connect with the Dublin-Cork line at Charleville, but would also mean extra land would need to be purchased to deliver the project.

An additional area east of Adare is also being mooted to consider connectivity with the proposed Foynes to Limerick Road, including the Adare Bypass.

The project team is identifying the key constraints, undertaking studies/ surveys and developing options within the Study Area. The Study Area boundary is indicative, and the project team may undertake some studies/ surveys beyond this boundary.

The initial road and rail-based options will be developed and comparatively assessed to identify a shortlist of options.

Once the shortlisted options have been identified, the project team will hold a public consultation event seeking the views of the public and other stakeholders. This is planned for later this year.

The project team will engage directly with property owners, businesses, other stakeholders and the wider public to help inform and identify further information to assist with the subsequent identification of the preferred option.

Following the public consultation, the shortlisted options will then be subject to further development and appraisal by the project team in relation to the project objectives to identify the preferred transport option for connecting Cork and Limerick.

Public consultation forms a very important element in the appraisal of options. It will be comprehensive, and feedback and participation will be welcomed and valued by the project team.

The public may submit their views, comments and queries to the project team by email at info@corklimerick.ie, telephone: 061 973730 or by post to N/M20 Project Office, Lissanalta House, Dooradoyle, Limerick V94 H5RR.