Limerick sketch artist draws up way to help charity

A KEEN Limerick sketch artist has drawn up a way to help a charity which has found its fundraising stymied by Covid-19.

Paul Fitzhenry, who is originally from Janesboro, was meant to take part in the Great Limerick Run to raise much needed funds for Spinal Injuries Ireland.

But with the worldwide pandemic putting paid to the massive event until October, Paul wanted to find another way to raise money for charity on the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Paul, who previously worked at Griffins Funeral Home, has a spinal cord injury from Guillain-Barré Syndrome, and put himself through the mill to complete a 10km circuit near his home in Ennis.

He has already raised more than €700 for Spinal Injuries Ireland, which is the only support and service agency in Ireland for people who have sustained a spinal cord injury and their families.

Based in Dublin, the charity believes Covid-19 has cost it €500,000 in lost fundraisers this year.​

Paul said: "A group of us were planning to take part in the Regeneron Great Limerick Run. We obviously realised that it's going to be October. The week before the race, I got a burst of inspiration and said to my wife and see if Spinal Injuries Ireland would row in behind my running now.”

”I have a 4km circuit, and the furthest point away is the 2km mark. So I'd turn and do a lap around the park, and do that twice-and-a-half to cover the 10km, if you like,” he added.

Paul said he would have been delighted to raise just €200 – so is over the moon for Spinal Injuries Ireland to gain at least €700 from his exploits.

A sketch artist, he also raises money for the Irish Wheelchair Association.​

“I’d do a reasonable amount of fundraising for a couple of different places. I hate knocking on the same doors every week. I did a calendar for Spinal Injuries Ireland last year, of sketches I had done around Limerick. I did one in Ennis for the Irish Wheelchair Association of sketches of Clare,” he told the Limerick Leader.

He says hew will be taking part in the Great Limerick Run if – or when – it eventually happens this October.​

For now, you can donate to Spinal Injuries Ireland by calling 01-6532180.

Alternatively, head over to Paul’s page on www.idonate.ie

When there, search Paul Fitzhenry.