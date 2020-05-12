Book of Condolences opened in Limerick for those who have died of Covid-19

Mayor Michael Sheahan has become the first person to sign a Book of Condolences opened in memory of those who lost their lives to Covid-19. The first citizen signed the online book of condolences on behalf of all the people of Limerick.

The book is now available on the Limerick.ie website and will remain open for seven days. (Just click here)

Mayor Michael Sheahan said: “ This unimaginable crisis has shocked the entire country and my thoughts are with those who have lost family members.”

“At this most testing of times, we would like you to remember that we are here to support the families and friends of those who have died. We are together but apart and we will always remember those who lost their lives.”

“Even our funeral traditions and services which have always been so respectful to the deceased are currently changed beyond comprehension.”

“I would ask members of the public to sign the Book of Condolences as a mark of sympathy with the families and friends of those who have so tragically lost their lives since the virus was first detected in Ireland.”

Due to social distancing and other guidance outlined by the government, there will be no books opened at the Council’s five buildings open to the public.