Limerick streets get new tarmac layers

LIMERICK City and County Council is taking advantage of the lower traffic in the city by bringing in new road covering on its streets.

Workmen have been spotted ​relaying tarmac on Catherine Street.

A spokesman for the local authority confirmed “essential works and critical road infrastructure” is also happening elsewhere.

As well as Catherine Street, other locations include Mulgrave Street, Clare Street, and Lord Edward Street.

Works are also taking place on the final stretch of the Ennis Road outbound to Coonagh Cross and Kileely Road to the border with Clare.

Fine Gael councillor Dan McSweeney, a member of the influential travel and transportation committee has welcomed this.

“There’s a lot of work to be done in the city, with the roads quieter and with workmen able to cause less disruption, I think it’s good,” he said.

He feels once the city re-opens for business next week, roadworks like this should be off the table.

“Once we’re back open, it’s important it’s ready, and not to be going in when businesses are trying to re-open to do work which is going to cause congestion. Limerick City has one shot at bringing the city back to where it is before the pandemic,” he told the Limerick Leader.

”They’re doing a lot of work on the revitalisation of the city centre. We have a good opportunity to do it, but it’s important we approach with caution and bring the retailers along with us..

“A lot of businesses in the centre are small businesses. They are important for the local economy, they provide employment. There are ambitious plans, and it’s a great opportunity to drive the city centre,” Cllr McSweeney concluded.

Last month, council contractors also carried out a deep clean of some streets.