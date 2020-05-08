BREAKING: Water supply disrupted across Limerick

DISRUPTIONS to the water supply are being reported in three communities across Limerick this Friday.

Irish Water has said customers will likely have their supply disrupted due to a burst water main in Lisnagry, plus an interruption to the reservoir near Doon, and pump station works at Knocklong.

#IWLimerick: Repairs to a burst water main may affect supply to Annacotty Industrial Estate, Lisnagry and surrounds until 6pm today. — Irish Water Care (@IWCare) May 8, 2020

The repairs to the water main at Lisnagry will likely see supply disruptions to customers here, and its surrounding area, as well businesses at the former Ferenka factory in the Annacotty Industrial Estate.

It’s anticipated works will be completed by six o’clock this evening, but following this the State utility has warned that supply may take up to three hours to fully return to all affected properties.

Elsewhere, an interruption in the reservoir at Carrigmore may cause supply disruptions here, plus in Doon, Oola and other surrounding areas . It’s anticipated repair work will be complete by 6pm, with the supply expected to take up to three hours to return to impacted properties.

And in Knocklong, works at the area’s pump station caused supply disruptions.

However, these are now complete, and it’s anticipated all customers will have their supplies back working again.