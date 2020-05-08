Film in Limerick hosts free event for budding editors

LOCAL film editor Simon McGuire is to direct a free online event next week to help anyone interested in working as a film editor.

Innovate Limerick has teamed up with Film in Limerick for the online event, which kicks off on Wednesday, May 13 at 2PM.

The workshop is the latest in the Wednesday Workshops series and is open to anyone in the Mid-West with an interest in filmmaking.

With over 25 years’ experience in film and broadcast editing, Simon lectures on the craft of editing at LIT Limerick School of Art and Design, and is currently undertaking a Doctorate of education in creative media practice at Bournemouth University in England.

His credits include, RTÉ’s Killinaskully, Mattie and Kevin Liddy’s and The Suffering Kind.

Codenamed To cut a long story short, the workshop will explore Simon’s process and the craft of editing as well as the tools he uses to create stories.

The session will also focus on work opportunities in Ireland and further training possibilities for aspiring and developing editors.

Regional film manager Paul C Ryan said: “We are thrilled that Simon will be joining us for what promises to be a really useful workshop for anyone aspiring to develop a career as a full-time editor in Ireland. Simon is one of our most talented editors and a great champion for film students in the region.

The workshop is the fifth of 10 free online ‘Wednesday Workshop’ events that Film in Limerick is running for aspiring and practicing filmmakers in the Mid-West.

The initiative is supported by Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board.

You can register for the event through Zoon by visiting this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/8515888583955/WN_N5C9BRrJRHeZqG2qwZfFVA