68 people suspected of having Covid-19 await test results at Limerick's UHL - the largest number for an Irish hospital

SIXTY eight people suspected of having Covid-19 are awaiting test results at University Hospital Limerick — the largest figure for a hospital in the country.

There are currently 51 patients with the virus receiving treatment at the hospital in Dooradoyle.

New figures released by the HSE which account for the situation up to 8pm on Thursday reveal there were eight new confirmed cases in the hospital on Thursday.

As of 6.30pm on Thursday there were four patients with Covid-19 in the intensive care unit at the Limerick hospital with another two patients suspected of having the condition also receiving care in the unit.

Meanwhile, figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation this Friday morning show there are 20 patients on trolleys in the emergency department at UHL, the largest number in a hospital across the country.