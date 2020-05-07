Shock as beloved Limerick priest passes away suddenly

PARISHIONERS in Knocklong-Glenbrohane have been left bereft after the passing of a second much-loved priest in a matter of months.

Fr Willie Hennessy, aged 70, died unexpectedly on Wednesday. Only last November, Fr John Ryan, parish priest of Knocklong and Glenbrohane from 1988 to 2008, went to his God. Fr Hennessy became parish priest in 2008 and he was assisted by Fr Ryan.

Fr Hennessy told the Limerick Leader then that there was "a deep sense of sadness in the parish” after the death of Fr Ryan. And now there is a deep sense of sadness at the loss of Fr Hennessy.

Knocklong Development Association posted on Facebook: "We are deeply saddened by the death of our parish priest Fr Willie Hennessy." They asked people to light candles for him at 8pm on Wednesday night.

He was a proud Kilteely man and due to his popularity was often asked back to celebrate weddings, christenings and funerals in his native place.

Born on September 16, 1949, he was educated in De La Salle, Hospital and St Patrick’s College, Thurles. Ordained on June 7, 1986 he began his vocation in Dromore. He was then curate in Ballina from 1987 to 1993; Annacarty from 1993 to 1997 and then Knocklong where he was to remain until his untimely death. A deeply holy man, Fr Hennessy’s other religion was hurling. A fine player in his day, he once hurled on the same team as the great Eddie Keher.

Kilteely Dromkeen GAA posted: "Fr Willie played in a time when the hard men of hurling were revered but Fr Willie let his silken skills do the talking. These skills would take him near and far.

"His highest point playing with the club was winning the county junior hurling title in 1972, promoting the club to the senior ranks. There he pitted his skills against the best which he really enjoyed."

Fr Hennessy was awarded an Old Times Gael award by the East Board last December which he was very honoured to receive. In the lovely booklet, Fr Hennessy expressed his love of hurling, calling it, "The most skilful and entertaining game of all". He also expressed his gratitude for the local contribution the local GAA Club makes to the community and how much he still loves watching the game.

Kilteely-Dromkeen GAA Club expressed its sympathies to Fr Hennessy’s family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

"Fr Willie had a very colourful life and went the length and breadth of the country where his gentle soul touched many people,” they said.

Liam Russell, secretary of Garryspillane GAA, said even though he was a Kilteely man Fr Hennessy loved the Bouncers. Any club function you would find him there.

"He always felt a part of the club," said Mr Russell.

After news of his sad passing thoughts turned to the great celebration night in 2018 for winning premier intermediate and minor hurling titles. There was also a memorable night in 2019 when the Liam MacCarthy Cup was present. Fr Hennessy said Mass but everyone’s prayers in the room had already been answered.

Mr Russell said Fr Hennessy was an "unbelievable Limerick hurling supporter”.

“He was a very nice man and a very religious man. I was on the school board with him in Glenbrohane. He was a very meticulous man, everything was always run perfectly,” said Mr Russell, who on behalf of Garryspillane GAA extended his sympathies.